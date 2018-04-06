Bosom buddies pair up and raise £1,400 for cancer research

IT’S not every day you see grown men dressed as a pair of boobs running the streets of Thatcham and Newbury.

But that’s exactly what Rick Wilson and Sam Inskip did recently to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The pair were meant to take part in the Reading Half Marathon on March 18, but were unable to do so when the race was cancelled owing to adverse weather.

However, the determined duo decided to run their own 13.1-mile route in order to honour the £1,400 in donations they had received.

As well as giving people a laugh, there was a serious reason for the 38-year-olds donning the unusual costume, as both men had seen how multiple forms of cancer had affected close family members.

Mr Wilson’s brother, Paul, died from the disease last year, aged 41, while Mr Inskip’s girlfriend’s sister, Jo Knight, had a double mastectomy in January.

The parents of Mr Inskip’s girlfriend also suffered from breast cancer.

Mr Inskip, whose grandfather also lost his life to the disease, said: “Cancer has impacted so many people in our families, so we wanted to do something.

“It meant a lot for us to do it because we had so much sponsorship – it really drove us to go and do it.

“We couldn’t let our sponsors down.”

Mr Wilson found the costume on eBay, where it was listed as an ideal outfit for a stag party, with each boob costing £32.50.

“It was complete with nipples and we thought, ‘We can’t run with the nipples as it would be a bit rude’,” said Mr Wilson.

“I got my mum to sew a bra on the front to cover them up with some foamy felt material.”

The pair set off from Mr Wilson’s home in Dunstan Park, Thatcham, at 8.30am on Saturday with one of the boobs strapped to the front of each of their chests.

“They were filled with bubble wrap and balloons to give them a realistic look.

A red string, about a metre in length, linked the two while they were running.

They made their way along the canal, looping back through Newbury town centre, before finishing back again at Dunstan Park.

“Everyone was loving it,” said Mr Wilson.

“We were getting waves and honks and people beeping our horns at us.

“We had planned to do a route together, we just never found the time to organise one so we thought ‘let’s just go as the crow flies’.

The pair, who used a fitness tracker to monitor their made-up route, completed the challenge in two hours and 15 minutes.

“We thought it wasn’t bad going with a boob strapped to each of us,” Mr Wilson said.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/skippybubba