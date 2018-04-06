Volunteering sets out stalls at network day

MORE than 85 organisations joined forces last Thursday to raise awareness of volunteering in the largest project of its kind held in West Berkshire.

Run by Volunteer Centre West Berkshire (VCWB), the information event, ‘Knowledge’, was attended by a number of local dignitaries, including West Berkshire Council chairman Quentin Webb, Newbury mayor David Fenn, Newbury MP Richard Benyon, Thatcham mayor Ellen Crumly and High Sheriff of Berkshire Graham Barker.

In total, 87 organisations had stands and around 125 people attended.

VCWB director Garry Poulson said: “Considering the atrocious weather, I am happy with the way it went.

“The feedback has been excellent for the sector. The primary purpose was one of intersector networking and organisations have reported meeting organisations that they did not know existed. So, some great cross-fertilisation and requests to be involved next year.

“In West Berkshire, we have a thriving voluntary and community sector, making a real difference in communities across the district.

“We want to raise awareness of the help and support all these groups are providing so that they can work more closely together and become an even more effective network of support for local people.”

The event aimed to highlight the help and support available to residents from community and voluntary sector organisations across the district.

Volunteer speakers included Simon Fenton, a partner with solicitors Irwin Mitchell, who gave an overview of the new general data protection regulations, former Berkshire Community Foundation chief executive Andrew Middleton, who talked on how to get noticed as a charity, and Sara Hanson from VCWB, who spoke about writing bids.

The event was part of a joint collaboration between the Volunteer Centre West Berkshire, West Berkshire Council, the Health and Wellbeing Board and Awards for All.

To find out more about the Volunteer Centre West Berkshire, visit www.volunteerwestberks.org.uk

Photo caption