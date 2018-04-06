Now knacker's yard row reaches Prime Minister

CHADDLEWORTH Parish Council chariman Grahame Murphy, who is vehemently opposed to siting a knacker’s yard in the Valley of the Racehorse, has taken his case to the very top.

Having got no reply from the Government’s housing minister, Mr Murphy has written directly to Prime Minister Theresa May.

In January, a planning inspector reversed West Berkshire Council’s repeated refusal of the application to relocate the operation, complete with a horse carcass incinerator, from Turnpike Industrial Estate, Newbury, to Great Shefford.

In allowing the appeal, the inspector accepted claims that repeated flooding at the site was due to a blocked culvert.

But Mr Murphy said: “What is glaringly obvious is that the inspector either didn’t read the [environmental consultants’ report] commissioned by the National Animal Welfare Trust or ignored it.”

In his letter to the Prime Minister, he wrote: “I regard this matter as extremely serious as the Inspectorate have made a grave error in ignoring some vital information. If this appeal is allowed, there will be serious damage to the local environment.”

Mr Murphy is currently awaiting the Prime Minister’s reply.