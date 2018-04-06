go

Watch out for the potholes

Where are the worst potholes in the area?

Phil Cannings

Phil Cannings

After the snow and heavy rain, West Berkshire and North Hampshire roads have been left with appalling potholes.

Here are some we have found on local roads. 

Let us know your suggestions for some of the worst potholes in the area.

If it's safe and you can take a photo, please email pictures to newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk 

On our Newburytoday Facebook page, Lisa Ludewig posted: "Hambridge Road. It’s bleeding dangerous. I’d love someone from the council, take a ride along there on my Vespa. It’s scary stuff. Especially as the cars behind you don’t give you any room to move over, to avoid them."

Hayley Donovan posted: "Hambridge Road is awful. Trying to dodge them is dangerous. Burys Bank Road is bad too."

Pothole in Turnpike Road.

Swan Street in Kingsclere. 

Racecourse Road in Newbury.

Car tyre damaged by a pothole in Highclere. 

And the potholes below caused the following damage to a car in Newbury.

Sandra Smart posted on Newburytoday's Facebook page: "Park Avenue, Thatcham. I've lost count of how many I've seen and I sprained my ankle on one of the potholes down Park Avenue. Flipping dangerous things they are."

Here's her ankle:

  • Louise

    Louise

    06/04/2018 - 12:12

    May be easier for readers to nominate a road without potholes!

Watch out for the potholes
