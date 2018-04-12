go

Week in pictures 5th April- 11th April

Photos taken from around the district.

Phil Cannings

Phil Cannings

Monty likes to stop at Kintbury Corner Stores before getting to work on pulling The Kennet Horse Boat Company Barge.

Splashing time in Newbury Market Place.

Tadley Calleva took on East Cowes winning 2-1.

Netball at Kennet School.

4 Legs Radio launches this Friday. 

Parklife Rovers win the Jim Wild Sheild after beating Paggies

Bar 5-3 in final.

The launch of NWN Best in Business Awards at West Berkshire Brewery.

Hungerford Hocktide.

