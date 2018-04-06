go

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

JD WETHERSPOON has applied for planning permission to turn the parking area at the back of The Hatchet pub in Newbury into an extended beer garden. 

 A design and access statement accompanying the application states: “As the garden is to extend into the car park, we will lose the existing car-parking facility.

“This is less of an issue, as there is ample public car parking in the immediate vicinity surrounding the site.

“Since bringing the existing hotel rooms back into use, the pub is regularly very busy and doesn’t have spare dining tables.”

The application is currently with West Berkshire Council’s planning department and a decision is expected to be made on May 1. 

Plan to extend Hatchet beer garden into car park
