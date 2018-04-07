Cheers to Hungerford Club for latest CAMRA award

go

THE Hungerford Club has once again retained its Club of the Year title, awarded by the West Berkshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The club hosts a regular programme of activities throughout the year, including curry nights, barbecues and a popular beer festival over the August bank holiday weekend.

The CAMRA citation this year stated: “The Hungerford Club provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere in beautiful surroundings on The Croft, behind the High Street and church. 

“With over 500 members, the Hungerford Club is a thriving community within a community and new members are always welcome.

“The club is home to tennis and bowls club members, and is popular for snooker, billiards and indoor games, as well as its popular beer festival over the August bank holiday weekend.”

The CAMRA Club of the Year competition is run in conjunction with Club Mirror magazine, with the aim of finding the clubs with the greatest commitment to quality real ale served in great condition and which offer a fantastic atmosphere with welcoming surroundings.

All nominated clubs in the competition are independently assessed by a panel of CAMRA volunteers throughout the year.

Hungerford Club steward Marie McConnon said: “We work very hard to provide the very best of beers available. 

“My customers give the club great support.”

Club chairman Chris Ticehurst added: “The club is going from strength to strength and has been told the club’s ales are very favourably commented on by visiting clubs and the visiting public.” 

West Berkshire CAMRA chairman Andy Pinkard said: “The growth of micro pubs, with their focus on good beer, good company and hospitality has demonstrated that it is an attractive offering.

“What people perhaps don’t realise is that many clubs offer that exact appealing mix.

“The Hungerford Club is a perfect example and it is great to recognise them again as our Club of the Year in West Berkshire.”

