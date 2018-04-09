Thatcham man jailed for attack on own mother

A THATCHAM man has been jailed for terrorising and brutalising his elderly mother.

Heather Hodgson told the judge in a victim impact statement: “I think he will end up killing me.”

And she pleaded with the court to bar her son, James Hodgson, from entering Beech Walk in Thatcham, where she lives.

Reading Crown Court heard on Tuesday how neighbours called police after hearing screams coming from 73-year-old Ms Hodgson’s home.

Officers found her cowering in front of her 52-year-old son, of Rosemary Gardens, Thatcham.

Sarita Basra, prosecuting, said the woman appeared too terrified to speak and her son was staring at her silently.

However, he soon became agitated and resisted the officers trying to arrest him, prompting them to call for back-up.

Ms Basra said his mother was bruised and weeping, but refused to co-operate with the police prosecution of the case.

However, in a victim impact statement read to the court, she indicated the incident was not an isolated one and said: “I was scared for my life.

“I know he will keep coming round even if I have a restraining order.

“I think if I stay here he will end up killing me. I know he will always keep coming back.”

Hodgson admitted assaulting his mother, thereby causing her actual bodily harm, on February 5.

Merry Van Woodenberg, defending, said: “Clearly, this is a sad case.

“It has been a difficult relationship between them because she introduced illicit drugs into the family and he blames her for problems in his life.”

She said her client had a long-standing mental health problem and added: “He had not been taking his anti-psychotic injections for months and this was missed.”

Ms Van Woodenberg said her client’s previous convictions dated back many years.

Ms Basra interjected: “The crown objects to any suggestion that the aggrieved has been bringing drugs into the home which caused his problems.”

Judge Ian Grainger said he understood the claim to have referred to events in the past, not the present.

He told Hodgson: “This case is complicated by the fact of your long-standing mental health history.”

He sentenced Hodgson to 22 weeks in jail, half of which he will serve behind bars and half in the community.

In addition, he made a restraining order designed to prevent Hodgson from contacting his mother either directly or indirectly and from going to Beech Walk.

The order will last indefinitely.

Finally, Hodgson was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.