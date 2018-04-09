Nicki ready to hit the Marathon for Stroke Care

A KINTBURY woman will run the London Marathon this month in a bid to raise vital funds forStroke Care, Newbury and West Berks.

Newbury Runner Nicki Thomson will hit the road for one of the UK’s most iconic races after winning a place through the event’s popular ballot.

As well as setting up a Virgin Money Giving page for her cause, Ms Thomson recently organised a silent auction at the Chequers Hotel, Newbury, which raised more than £3,000 towards her marathon goal.

Ms Thomson said she was ‘amazed’ by the generosity of the bidders.

She chose to represent the charity as two of her grandparents suffered a stroke when she was a child. She was also keen to represent a local charity.

She said: “It’s harder for smaller charities to get a place in the ballot at the London Marathon.

“Stroke Care West Berkshire is a local charity and that’s what appealed to me so much.”

She has visited each of the three stroke clubs in West Berkshire to better understand the challenges stroke survivors face and learn how her funds will benefit them and also attended the club’s annual meeting last year, where one local and notable stroke survivor, TV presenter Chris Tarrant, shared his own experience.

West Berkshire Stroke Care chairman Adrian Foster-Fletcher said: “Stroke prevention and treatment has improved significantly in recent years, though stroke remains the fourth-largest killer and major cause of disabilities in the UK.

“Most people will know someone who has suffered a stroke. Our mission is to supportstroke survivors and their families in West Berks, to aid members make optimum recovery and overcome their disabilities in a caring and social environment.”

To sponsor Ms Thomson, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NickiThomson1