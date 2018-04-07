go

Newbury estate agents reach milestone

Downer & Co celebrate 30 years

Estate agents in Newbury reach milestone

CHARTERED surveyor and estate agent Downer & Co celebrated 30 years of serving the community last week. 

Simon Downer founded the business in March 1988 and over the years the company has thrived on its friendly, non-corporate ethos.

“We’re not the biggest estate agents in Newbury, but as a result we have a big reputation because we work hard,” said Mr Downer.

“We try and be thoughtful and we try and be considered. We do not do things automatically.

“We engage with people and try and keep it fun – but underneath we are tough professionals.”

Those popping by the office last week enjoyed a cupcake and a glass of prosecco to celebrate the event.

Newbury estate agents reach milestone

Downer & Co celebrate 30 years

 
