Eager-to-please Misty aims to steal your heart

FOUR-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier-cross Misty is affectionate, intelligent, eager to please and has stolen the hearts of her canine carers.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Misty is such a wonderful girl, who absolutely loves fuss, and a standard greeting from her is a great big wet kiss.

“She’s very clever and already knows most basic commands, but is a keen student who wants to please so she’ll really enjoy a home where she can continue with some fun activities that keep her stimulated.

“Misty is looking for an adult-only home, but could potentially live with calm teenagers who can cope with a full-of-life Staffie.”

She can be left for a couple of hours once she’s settled in and she could live with another calm male dog.

If you think you’re the special someone that Misty has been waiting for, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk