Cyclist Drew smashes hill for guide Dogs

A ST Bartholomew’s School pupil cycled up the highest hill in Berkshire 66 times in 12 hours to raise £1,200 for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Drew Tucker, 12, took on the challenge at Walbury Hill to raise funds for his school house’s charity.

He smashed his target of 50 climbs in 12 hours, clocking up 62 miles and ascending 10,230 feet – the equivalent of 2.3 times up Ben Nevis.

He said: “I didn't raise any money for my house in Year 7 and wanted to make up for it in Year 8, so decided to make a massive effort this year and try to raise a bit more money for the Guide Dogs.

“As a cyclist, I thought I’d use my skills and decided to ride the highest hill in Berkshire, Walbury Hill, as it’s fairly steep but not too long, so I could repeat it quite a few times.”

He added: “I’m really chuffed I did so many and was stunned when my dad told me I had raised over £1,100, as I thought I would only do £150.

“The worst bit about this though was the wet and cold weather and the last hour really hurt, but I did manage to throw some snowballs at dad.”

His dad, Andy Tucker, said: “I must admit I was a little sceptical when he came to me with his idea late 2017, but his commitment in preparing for his huge challenge was brilliant to watch, making me realise he really wanted to do this.

“On the day he was bubbling with excitement and the level of support from the local cycling community, both very young and old, and friends helped him exceed his and certainly my expectations.

“I’m so proud of him and watched him grow as a young man last weekend.

“I can’t thank everyone who came out and supported, and gave so generously to a worthy cause, enough.”

The youngster started the challenge at 7am on Saturday, March 24, and continued cycling for 12 hours.

He was joined for some of the challenge by riders from Banjo Cycles and Newbury Road Club.

There were also more than 50 people lining the route in support.