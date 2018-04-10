Rebecca helps pupils into gear to invent new game

CBBC star and racing driver Rebecca Jackson was the special guest at Burnham Copse School, Tadley, recently as she helped launch a competition to encourage pupils to design their own playgrounds.

The competition, set up by Thermoplastic Designs & Lines (TPDAL), tasks pupils with designing a new game to rival hop-scotch, snakes and ladders and mazes, which they would like to play.

Year 5 and 6 teacher at Burnham Copse Richard Dutton said: “The children had a wonderful morning meetingRebecca Jackson and we look forward to taking part in the competition.”

The winner will be chosen by Rebecca Jackson and TPDAL will provide the triumphant school with the winning design.

TPDAL director Nina Osborne said: “We think that if children have designed the playground they are also the ones who are going to be playing on it.

“It could be a fitness game, a game they play together at school, or one that other schools will also want to play.”

TPDAL will roll that design out to other schools as part of its standard stock following the competition.

The initiative is open to all primary schools in the UK and the winner will be announced in September.

To find out more, visit https://tpdal.co.uk/tpdal-schools-design-competition/