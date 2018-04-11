go

Hungerford pupils get shutter bug in our contest

the closing date for entries is Wednesday, May 9.

DOZENS of Hungerford pupils have thrown their hats into the ring for the Newbury Weekly News Young Photograher of the Year 2018 competition.

The snappers, from John O’Gaunt School, have been taking photos of the area in which they live and submitting them for judging.

The winner of each of the three categories will receive an iPad.

John O’Gaunt School pupil Alex Nutley, who has been a photographer for five years in the school’s journalism club, is entering over Easter.

Children aged nine to 18 (Years 5 to 13) can enter the competition to inspire them to get involved in photography.

They can take photos on a phone or tablet, on digital camera or using film.

Judging is led by the Newbury Weekly News’ award-winning photographer Phil Cannings.

John O’Gaunt School librarian Nicola Chester said: “We would encourage as many of our students to enter this as possible. It is a wonderful experience.”

The competition theme for this year is ‘Your Environment’ and participants are encouraged to let their imaginations run wild as they select one image that best illustrates how they interpret the subject.

All entries will be published in a special supplement in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday, June 7, when readers can vote for your favourites.

There will be prizes given out in three age categories, before an overall winner is crowned the Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year 2018.

To enter, you can email your photograph to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk or post it to: NWN Photography Competition, Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury, RG14 2DW.

Please include the following details with your entry – your name, address, school name, year group, contact phone number and email.

If you are under 16 years old, please include the name and contact number of your parent/ guardian.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, May 9.

