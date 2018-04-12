What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, work to move Newbury's bus station and regenerate Market Street is set to begin soon.
In other news, a senior Conservative councillor has come under fire for sharing online posts mocking transgender people.
Plus, how long can you spend in a holiday home?
In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, it’s Hocktide. We’ve got lots of pictures.
Plus, the town bids farewell to a distinguished old soldier who helped liberate a Nazi death camp.
In Thatcham this week, a woman helping a friend was caught drink driving.
And in Hampshire, Kingsclere Royal British Legion hold their first spring event and Tadley schoolgirl wins a Little Miss Inventor competition.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
