IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, work to move Newbury's bus station and regenerate Market Street is set to begin soon.  

In other news, a senior Conservative councillor has come under fire for sharing online posts mocking transgender people.

Plus, how long can you spend in a holiday home?

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, it’s Hocktide. We’ve got lots of pictures.

Plus, the town bids farewell to a distinguished old soldier who helped liberate a Nazi death camp.

In Thatcham this week, a woman helping a friend was caught drink driving.  

And in Hampshire, Kingsclere Royal British Legion hold their first spring event and Tadley schoolgirl wins a Little Miss Inventor competition.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

