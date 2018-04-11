Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

POLICE are searching for a thief who stole a 94-year-old man's wallet and then raided his bank account.

And they have released a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information in connection with the theft.

The 94-year-old entered Barclays Bank in Parkway Shopping Centre after struggling to use a cash machine.

Another man offered to help the pensioner, but after leaving the bank the 94-year-old noticed that his wallet, containing £200, was missing.

Back at the bank the man discovered that £940 had been withdrawn from his account.

The theft occurred at around 2pm on Thursday, March 29.

Investigating officer, PC Nicholas Wilkinson, said: "I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

"If anyone recognises this man or has any information about the incident, please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101 quoting reference 43180095747.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."