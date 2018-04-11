go

Work on Newbury's new bus station to begin soon

Next steps to start after council receives £1m from Market Street developer

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Work on Newbury's new bus station to begin soon

THE countdown towards the transformation of Newbury’s southern gateway has begun, following a £1m payment to West Berkshire Council.

Work to move Newbury’s bus station from Market Street to the Wharf will begin next month and is expected to take six months to complete. 

The imminent works follows the council receiving a £1m contribution from Market Street developer Grainger towards infrastructure and housing. 

See tomorrow's Newbury Weekly News for more.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyLad

    11/04/2018 - 17:05

    The only sensible, joined up, logical place for a bus station would be right next to the railway station. Cars - well they can park underground below the existing carpark at the station. Have all the buses (and coaches) start/stop from a bus station above the carpark next to the station. Not much point to arrive in Newbury by train, then walk all the way to the wharf to catch a bus to Speen or Kingsclere etc.

    Reply

If there were full council elections in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?

If there were a full council election in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

Fight outside Hungerford shop ended in broken shoulder

Court

Thatcham man jailed for attack on own mother

Court

News

High-rise
News

Work on Newbury's new bus station to begin soon

Next steps to start after council receives £1m from Market Street developer

1comment

 
Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account
News

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

Police believe this man may have vital information about the theft

4comments

 
All Districts

Man, 39, banned for drug-driving

 
News

Cyclist Drew smashes hill for guide Dogs

 
News

Rebecca helps pupils into gear to invent new game

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33