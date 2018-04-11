Work on Newbury's new bus station to begin soon

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?
THE countdown towards the transformation of Newbury’s southern gateway has begun, following a £1m payment to West Berkshire Council.
Work to move Newbury’s bus station from Market Street to the Wharf will begin next month and is expected to take six months to complete.
The imminent works follows the council receiving a £1m contribution from Market Street developer Grainger towards infrastructure and housing.
See tomorrow's Newbury Weekly News for more.
Videos
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
NewburyLad
11/04/2018 - 17:05
The only sensible, joined up, logical place for a bus station would be right next to the railway station. Cars - well they can park underground below the existing carpark at the station. Have all the buses (and coaches) start/stop from a bus station above the carpark next to the station. Not much point to arrive in Newbury by train, then walk all the way to the wharf to catch a bus to Speen or Kingsclere etc.
Reply