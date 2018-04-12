Thatcham motorist was still over limit morning after

A THATCHAM motorist was still over the legal alcohol limit after drinking the night before.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 22, was 56-year-old Martin Harper of Fuller Close.

Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said: “Police were informed that an apparently drunk gentleman had got into a car in a Waitrose car park.

“Officers, who had been given the number plate registration, traced it to the defendant and went to his home address.

“Officers noticed his eyes were glazed and he seemed agitated.

“He admitted he had driven to the store and back and said he had been drinking the night before.”

Mr Harper admitted driving an Audi A3 at Fuller Close, Thatcham, on March 6 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 47mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Representing himself, Mr Harper told district judge Sophie Toms: “I had a few drinks the night before and didn’t realise I was still over the limit. I felt fine.”

Mr Harper has no previous convictions, the court heard, and is a retired computer company employee.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 14 months.