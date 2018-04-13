The Newbury Garden Show returns this weekend

The Newbury Garden Show is back for 2018 and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Packed with beautiful blooms and quality plants at discount prices, the Newbury Garden Show will be full of ideas and products.

Not only can you pick up the latest flowers and select the perfect seeds direct from the growers, but you can learn more about your garden at the 2018 Garden Talks.

If you're looking for a gift for a friend or loved one, head into the Craft Village for some wonderful inspiration.

And if you're planning to bring the family along at the weekend, don't miss out on the brand new entertainment in the Main Arena - from a Wild West Show to an incredible Falconry Experience, there's something for all ages.

The Newbury Garden Show takes place at the Newbury Showground from today (Friday) to Sunday. Gates open from 10am to 5pm and free parking is available.

Entry is free today (Friday) and tickets for Saturday and Sunday are on sale now. They are priced at £9 for adults (advanced tickets £7.50), £8 for senior citizens (advanced tickets £6.50) and £2 for children (advanced tickets free).

For more information and to book, visit www.aztecgardenshow.co.uk