go

The Newbury Garden Show returns this weekend

Quality plants at discount prices at Newbury Showground

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

The Newbury Garden Show returns this weekend

The Newbury Garden Show is back for 2018 and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Packed with beautiful blooms and quality plants at discount prices, the Newbury Garden Show will be full of ideas and products.

Not only can you pick up the latest flowers and select the perfect seeds direct from the growers, but you can learn more about your garden at the 2018 Garden Talks. 

If you're looking for a gift for a friend or loved one, head into the Craft Village for some wonderful inspiration.

And if you're planning to bring the family along at the weekend, don't miss out on the brand new entertainment in the Main Arena - from a Wild West Show to an incredible Falconry Experience, there's something for all ages. 

The Newbury Garden Show takes place at the Newbury Showground from today (Friday) to Sunday. Gates open from 10am to 5pm and free parking is available.

Entry is free today (Friday) and tickets for Saturday and Sunday are on sale now. They are priced at £9 for adults (advanced tickets £7.50), £8 for senior citizens (advanced tickets  £6.50) and £2 for children (advanced tickets free).

For more information and to book, visit www.aztecgardenshow.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

Thief steals 94-year-old's wallet in Newbury and then raids his bank account

If there were full council elections in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?

If there were a full council election in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?

Thatcham man jailed for attack on own mother

Court

Drop in session for six-month road closure

Burst water main leads to road closure

News

Uncle Henry's....'Not your average pub!'
News

Uncle Henry's... 'Not your average pub!'

Take a trip down memory lane with us to Newbury's 'alternative' watering hole

1comment

 
'Lucky' deer rescued from drain in Thatcham
News

'Lucky' deer rescued from drain in Thatcham

RSPCA alerted after dog walker discovers trapped animal

 
News

The Newbury Garden Show returns this weekend

 
News

Plans for homeless showers ruled out

 
News

Senior councillor apologies over ‘transphobic’ retweet

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33