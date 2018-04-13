go

'Lucky' deer rescued from drain in Thatcham

RSPCA alerted after dog walker discovers trapped animal

THIS deer stranded down a hole in Thatcham was lucky to be rescued after a dog walker alerted the RSPCA.  

RSPCA officer Phil Hamilton, who helped the deer to safety, said: “This poor roe deer had fallen down a drainage hole and had no means of escape.

"It’s lucky she was found by a dog walker whose dogs had led her to the drain otherwise she may not have been spotted, and may not have survived.

“With help from my colleague Laura Wheeler, I managed to lift the deer out onto the grass. It was great to see that within seconds she’d recovered from her shocking experience and had ran away back to where she belongs."

The RSPCA said that the deer got up and ran free after being lifted to safety and was “totally fine and uninjured.”

Mr Hamilton advised people who spotted an animal in a similar predicament to contact the RSPCA on its 24/7 emergency line 0300 1234 999.

He urged people not to try to rescue the animal themselves as it could lead to injury or cause the animal more stress or injury.

More guidance can be found at www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife 

