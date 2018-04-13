Uncle Henry's....'Not your average pub!'

IT was the day the music died.

A much loved Newbury institution, Uncle Henry's went up in flames in October 2006.

But as Simon Owens, who was licensee of the nearby Monument, said: "Uncle Henry's wasn't your average pub. For lots of people it represented more of a lifestyle and folk were deeply affected by its loss."

The place was a second home to an assorted bunch of rockers, goths, punks and other fans of alternative music and culture, spawning several homegrown bands and ska collectives.

Its licensee, Ben Holden said: “There was nowhere else in town like it. We had the most varied jukebox and a great

crowd. It was the people that made it special, but music definitely defined the pub. We’re all mad about our music

and the place revolved round it.”

The dingy, cave-like interior was enlivened by an outlandish, sci-fi mural by local artist Adam Lynch, of the town’s Nitty Gritty Tattoo Studio, in nearby Sadlers Court.

The pub had been made subject to a Compulsory Purchase Order to make way for the Park Way redevelopment, but Mr

Holden said: “We had hoped for another year, at least, possibly more.”

Mr Holden, who has been barman, assistant manager and licensee in his seven years at the pub, said: “I haven’t the

heart to continue in the trade now. I’ll try something different.”

Regular customer Ben Stretton, then aged 19, said: “I would come over from Hungerford just for the atmosphere. I’ve

been in pubs all over England and never found one as welcoming as Uncle Henry’s. You could make friends so

easily in there.”

Newbury musician Kyle Ainsworth, who was a 19-year-old lead guitarist with rock band Serotonin, agreed, saying: “It was

really friendly and laid back...just a great place to chill out and have a beer.”

Uncle Henry’s Free House, to give it its full name, opened on the site of the former Captain’s Cabin in October 1997.

Owner Jim Clarke, who now lives in Leicestershire, said at the time: “It is going to be completely different.”

Mr Holden, who took over as licensee from Imogen Dawes, summed up the feelings of many

as he surveyed the ashes this week and said: “There’ll never be another Uncle Henry’s."

