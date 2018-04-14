Kids jump for puddle joy in Newbury's Market Place

NEWBURY’s Market Place was awash with wellies last Sunday as the town welcomed the return of puddle jumping.

The popular event, organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by the Kennet Shopping centre, included activities such as welly-wanging, rides and Newbury-based Little Munchkins Face Painting provided face and cheek art.

Children jumped, leaped and, by the end of the event, sat in the puddles filled by Green Watch from Newbury Fire Station.

Some parents even took part in puddle-jumping races which most brought out the competitive side of local families.

Arts and crafts shop Rainbows of Newbury was also on hand to provide entertainment for everyone.

Newbury BID events manager Laura Adamson said: “We were delighted to bring back the hugely successful puddle jumping event, despite the weather we saw a fantastic turn out.

“Newbury BID are committed to organising events for the community and attracting visitors to the town and this year is no exception.”