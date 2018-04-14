go

Have you a home for this husky?



TIMONE is a three-year-old Siberian husky with a ‘sweet soul and blue eyes’.

He enjoys attention and a fuss when he knows you and is super-happy when he’s playing off-lead and exploring his surroundings.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming manager Nicki Barrow  said: “Timone is looking for a home with experienced owners who understand huskies and the physical and mental stimulation they need.

“He likes learning new things and will benefit from further reward-based training.

“He especially likes the tasty treats that follow.

“This handsome chap loves playing with his canine carers and could share his home with another four-legged friend with a similar play style, who can show him the ropes and help him settle in.

“His new owners will need to be prepared to visit Timone several times prior to adopting him so you can get to know each other and will need to be around for most of the day to start with while he finds his feet.”

If you think you are the special someone that Timone has been waiting to meet, please call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

