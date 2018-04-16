go

Suspended jail term for stabbing dog twice

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Court

A TADLEY man was given a 12-week suspended sentence for stabbing a dog twice. 

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 3, was Mark Neil Tomlinson, 38, of Greywell Close, who pleaded guilty to stabbing Benny the dog twice in the torso. 

He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. 

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 court costs. 

  • Hungerfordcis

    16/04/2018 - 09:09

    should have got the same jailterm he would for stabbing a person

