Kukui nightclub closes

The popular party venue will not be open from this weekend

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

KUKUI nightclub in Newbury will not be open this weekend.

The party venue, which boasts of being the 'ultimate Tiki paradise' issued a statement on its Facebook page earlier this week informing customers it will be closed until further notice.

The statement read: “We regret to inform you that Kukui Newbury will not be open from this weekend.

“We would like to thank everyone one of you for being loyal supporters of the venue and a massive thank you to all staff, door staff and patrons of Kukui.”

However, the club hinted that it would not be closed indefinitely amid rumours it is due to undergo a period of refurbishment.

The Facebook post continued: “While one chapter closes, one opens.

“Keep your eyes peeled for information of some exciting news coming very soon on this page.”

While no date has been revealed for its re-opening, the club stated a new venue called Zinc will be coming soon.

Kukui nightclub closes
Kukui nightclub closes

