Dogged determination

A PUPPY walker from Cold Ash will be quickening her step when she runs the London Marathon later this month.

Jenny Eaton will take part in the 26.2-mile national event to raise money for Guide Dogs UK.

The 55-year-old said: “Guide Dogs is a charity very close to my heart, especially as I have seen first-hand the difference these wonderful dogs make to people who are visually-impaired.

“The dogs are so much more than a mobility aid.

“They give people their confidence back, so they can get out and about and lead normal lives.”

Mrs Eaton has been a puppy-walker at the charity for five years and currently walks a 10-month-old yellow Labrador called Andrews, the fifth pooch she has walked for Guide Dogs.

Mrs Eaton first discovered puppy-walking through reading an article in NWN’s monthly leisure and lifestyle magazine Out and About.

To sponsor Mrs Eaton, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JennyEaton