Suspected break-in at high street store

WH Smith taped off in Northbrook Street, Newbury

John Garvey

John Garvey

Suspected break-in at High Street store

THIS was the scene in Northbrook Street, Newbury, this morning (Tuesday) following a suspected break-in at WH Smith.

Police taped the store off between 8am and 9am and could be seen inside talking to staff members.

Thames Valley Police have yet to provide any official information.

Last November 20, Camp Hopson department store in Northbrook Street was broken into between 1am and 2am.

On that occasion the offenders made off with clothing and perfume.

Police subsequently arrested four men aged 41, 29, 36 and 30, all from Southampton, on suspicion of burglary.

  Bombey

    17/04/2018 - 11:11

    I think it will have been the Post Office which was the target of the break in. The black market in Sharpie Pens & Woman's Weeklys is a bit depressed at the moment.

  Ajwatson

    17/04/2018 - 10:10

    Look at this, bloody police think they can park anywhere! If I parked there is get a ticket.

