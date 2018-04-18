go

Miniature railway on track

Inaugural steam run set for Monday, May 28

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Miniature railway on track

BURGHCLERE Sports Club is charging full steam ahead in preparation for the inaugural run of its miniaturesteam railway on May 28.  

The first trench was dug to make way for the track on Saturday, March 24.

In total, a dedicated team of volunteers have purchased 900 metres of steel rail and have so far assembled 200 metres, with another 300 metres to complete.

They have also cut 1,500 sleepers and have prepared the site for the eventual laying of the track.

Burghclere Sports Club chairman Andy Timbrell said: “The help we have received from volunteers has been fantastic and we now have a hard-core team of people fundraising, building track, digging trenches and soon we’ll actually be laying track in readiness for our inaugural launch on Monday, May 28.

“We can always use more help.

“Therefore, if anyone is interested in getting involved, we have a wide array of tasks that people can help with, from devising fundraising ideas to getting hands-on building track and laying it, plus many more.”

The biggest challenge for the miniature railway is funding.

If anyone would like to donate, they can do so  at https://thegoodexchange.com/project/11865/burghclere-sports-and-social-club/burghclere-miniature-railway or by calling Mr Timbrell on 07411 351456.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Suspected break-in at high street store

Suspected break-in at High Street store

Suspended jail term for stabbing dog twice

Court

Bus company's warnings to vandals

Bus company's warnings to vandals

Where should Newbury Bus Station be located?

Where should Newbury Bus Station be located?

News

Miniature railway on track
News

Miniature railway on track

Inaugural steam run set for Monday, May 28

 
Time frame announced for Newbury bus station move
News

Time frame announced for Newbury bus station move

Work to begin next month following £1m payment

 
News

Suspected break-in at high street store

2comments

 
News

Maxine runs in memory of mother

 
News

Shaw woman takes on triple fundraising effort

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33