Miniature railway on track

BURGHCLERE Sports Club is charging full steam ahead in preparation for the inaugural run of its miniaturesteam railway on May 28.

The first trench was dug to make way for the track on Saturday, March 24.

In total, a dedicated team of volunteers have purchased 900 metres of steel rail and have so far assembled 200 metres, with another 300 metres to complete.

They have also cut 1,500 sleepers and have prepared the site for the eventual laying of the track.

Burghclere Sports Club chairman Andy Timbrell said: “The help we have received from volunteers has been fantastic and we now have a hard-core team of people fundraising, building track, digging trenches and soon we’ll actually be laying track in readiness for our inaugural launch on Monday, May 28.

“We can always use more help.

“Therefore, if anyone is interested in getting involved, we have a wide array of tasks that people can help with, from devising fundraising ideas to getting hands-on building track and laying it, plus many more.”

The biggest challenge for the miniature railway is funding.

If anyone would like to donate, they can do so at https://thegoodexchange.com/project/11865/burghclere-sports-and-social-club/burghclere-miniature-railway or by calling Mr Timbrell on 07411 351456.