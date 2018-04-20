Still time to enter the Roc Newbury 10k road race

IN a little over five weeks, hundreds of runners will lace-up their trainers for the first Roc Newbury 10k race in the town centre.

The May 27 race, previously sponsored by Bayer, is this year backed by Roc Technologies for the first time.

The 10k race follows the same route as in previous years and will raise valuable funds for PALS, the West Berkshire organisation which supports children and young people with physical disabilities.

PALS charity manager Helen Randall said: “It takes around £30,000 per year to run this charity – and that’s with all the brilliant volunteer help we receive.

“To have the 10k race support us is absolutely fantastic.

“I really appreciate that some runners are doing the 10k race as a first-time activity, and, when I hear some of the comments they’ve said on what motivates them, that’s when you realise how much they are taking themselves outside their comfort zones.

“There’s a real parallel with the kind of effort some of our youngsters make when they take part in activities with PALS for the first time.”

Ms Randall and a team of volunteers will be handing out water to runners throughout the course.

To enter the Roc Newbury 10k race, go to http://www. newburyac.org.uk/ road-running/ newbury10k to download an application form.