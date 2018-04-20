Charity head shave live on Facebook

A THATCHAM woman is shaving off her hair to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, in memory of her father.

Joanne Smith, 27, is hoping to raise £500 for the British Heart Foundation by shaving her head live on Facebook today (Friday) at 7.30pm.

Miss Smith said: “My dad passed away last May, and I lost my cousin a week later as well.

“It was a rough time.

“Two years before that, my dad had a couple of strokes and they didn’t know what was causing it.”

Neil Smith was 45 when he died of a heart attack, and the family were told he had suffered from an undiagnosed heart defect

Miss Smith said: “My dad’s heart failed and gave up one evening when he was fixing something outside.

“He passed away in the country under the stars.

“I miss my dad immensely.

“The family have supported each other through the process and have grown closer than ever before.

“Anyone who knows me, knows my hair is important.

“I have a hair change every two months. I spend a lot of money on my hair.

“My dad would probably chuckle because he had a lot of bad shaving experiences from my nan.

“Once he was going out on a date and my nan shaved his head, but forgot the attachment and gave him a zero all over.

“He didn’t go on the date.

“He would probably call me a fruit cake for doing this.”

The shave is being supported by SalonVIP in Thatcham, a family-run salon where Miss Smith has been a customer for some time.

It will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/SaonVIP/

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jo-marie3