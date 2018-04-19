Thatcham west by-election result

Senior councillor apologies over ‘transphobic’ retweet
THE Liberal Democrats have won both seats in the Thatcham west by-elections, in a "crushing defeat" to the Conservatives.
Jeff Brooks and David Lister were elected to West Berkshire Council and Thatcham Town Council respectively.
The results of the by-elections, triggered by the disqualification of Conservative councillor Nick Goodes from the district council and his resignation from the town council, were announced in the early hours of Friday.
In his victory speech Mr Brooks said that the fortunes of political parties ebbed and flowed but the result marked the resurgence of the Lib Dems in the district.
The turnout for the district council election was 34.3 per cent (1,702), while Thatcham Town Council's stood at 34.2 per cent (1,693) of a total of 4,597 electors.
The results for the West Berkshire Council by-election were:
Jeff Brooks (Liberal Democrats) 820
Ellen Crumly (Conservatives) 523
Louise Coulson (Labour) 130
Jane Livermore (Green Party) 130
Gary Johnson (UKIP) 91
The results for the Thatcham Town Council by-election were:
David Lister (Liberal Democrats) 786
Stephen Walker (Conservatives) 527
Jane Livermore (Green Party) 149
Louise Coulson (Labour) 134
Gary Johnson (Conservatives) 90
For reaction from all parties, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.
Videos
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News