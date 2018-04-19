Thatcham west by-election result

THE Liberal Democrats have won both seats in the Thatcham west by-elections, in a "crushing defeat" to the Conservatives.

Jeff Brooks and David Lister were elected to West Berkshire Council and Thatcham Town Council respectively.

The results of the by-elections, triggered by the disqualification of Conservative councillor Nick Goodes from the district council and his resignation from the town council, were announced in the early hours of Friday.

In his victory speech Mr Brooks said that the fortunes of political parties ebbed and flowed but the result marked the resurgence of the Lib Dems in the district.

The turnout for the district council election was 34.3 per cent (1,702), while Thatcham Town Council's stood at 34.2 per cent (1,693) of a total of 4,597 electors.

The results for the West Berkshire Council by-election were:

Jeff Brooks (Liberal Democrats) 820

Ellen Crumly (Conservatives) 523

Louise Coulson (Labour) 130

Jane Livermore (Green Party) 130

Gary Johnson (UKIP) 91

The results for the Thatcham Town Council by-election were:

David Lister (Liberal Democrats) 786

Stephen Walker (Conservatives) 527

Jane Livermore (Green Party) 149

Louise Coulson (Labour) 134

Gary Johnson (Conservatives) 90

For reaction from all parties, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.