Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour with third child

THE Duchess of Cambridge is in the early stages of labour with her third child.
Kate and Prince William reportedly travelled to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, this morning.
The baby will be fifth in line to the throne and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.
The Duchess took Prince George back to the Middleton's family home in Bucklebury within 48 hours of him being born in 2013.
