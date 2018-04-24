Amberjack up for magnificent seven

NEWBURY-based recruitment firm Amberjack has been shortlisted for a staggering seven national industry awards.

The company, which is based in Kings Road West, has been nominated for the accolades at this year’s Recruiter Awards.

The awards gala is the UK’s largest event for the recruitment industry, recognising outstanding achievements by agencies and in-house recruiters.

Amberjack is in the running to secure its third Outstanding Outsourced Recruitment Organisation Award, having been crowned winners of the accolade twice before, in 2013 and 2016.

Amberjack’s other shortlisted categories include Best Candidate Experience, which recognises the company’s work with Mars, and Best Graduate Recruitment Strategy, in recognition of its work with Network Rail in improving diversity.

The company’s partnership with Morrisons to transform recruitment for its flagship degree apprenticeships has also been shortlisted for the Best School Leaver Recruitment Strategy.

It had also been nominated for the Recruitment Technology Innovation of the Year accolade through its creation of an innovative game-based recruitment process for Imperial Brands.

Nominations for Best Client Service and Recruitment Industry Supplier of the Year make up a magnificent seven for the Newbury business.

It is the latest success story for Amberjack, which was crowned 2017 winner of the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business awards.

Amberjack’s director of consulting solutions Amanda Mobbs-McQuilkin said the company was eager to use its West Berkshire accolade as a springboard to compete alongside the nation’s top dogs in the recruiter industry.

She said: “As a Newbury-based business, we’re so proud to have won the Best in Business award.

“The award has helped establish our brand locally and we’ve been able to use our success as a springboard for national recognition.

“To be shortlisted for seven award categories underlines the fantastic results our assessment and dedicated resourcing teams deliver in partnership with our clients.

“Our success is built on dedication and great people and the innovative solutions we develop here in Newbury.

“We’re not just making recruitment more effective, but more efficient, and engaging for candidates too.”

The awards will be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on Thursday, May 3.

n Applications for the NWN Best in Business Awards 2018 are being accepted from now until June 22.

For information on how to enter, visit www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk/