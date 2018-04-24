go

Great Big Dog walk a bark-ing success

Pooches gather at Newbury showground

Fiona Tomas

NEWBURY Showground unleashed a Great Big Dog Walk yesterday to celebrate the Royal County of Berkshire Show’s new canine-friendly status.

Society members and local dog clubs led the way and set tails wagging around the greenfield site ahead of September’s show.

This year’s event is set to serve up a variety of new treats, but one of the main additions will see the Newbury and District Agricultural Society allow dogs into the showground.  

Several stalls were also on hand to offer doggy snacks and provide photography, pet care and pooch holiday care.

Colin’s Dog Agility Club gave a mini show and Woodhaydown Gundog Club was also present.  

Society chairman Ian Wilson said: “It was wonderful to see so many society members come together to celebrate the show going dog friendly.

“It’s huge news for the society this year and we are really looking forward to seeing so many of our furry friends in September.”

