Drink-driver was involved in collision

Motorist 'thought he was ok to drive' after drinking with friends

A DRIVER who drank more than twice the legal limit was involved in a collision with another vehicle, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, April 5.

Adam James Holloway told police he had been drinking with friends in the pub and had felt able to drive safely.

But he was wrong.

Helen Waite, prosecuting, said: “It was about 7.30pm when the defendant was involved in the collision with the other vehicle.

“There was some damage to the other vehicle and this is being dealt with by the insurance companies – but clearly it’s an aggravating feature of this case.”

Police who were summoned to the scene smelled alcohol on the 30-year-old’s breath, magistrates were told.

Mr Holloway, of Trinity Court, Church Street, Theale, admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra on Englefield Road, Theale, on March 18 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

He has no previous convictions.

Mr Holloway, who was representing himself, told the court he would lose his job as a driver and would have to take a lesser paid role with the company that employed him.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months.

In addition, he was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

