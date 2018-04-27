Anna's up for MS volunteer of the year

A NEWBURY woman has been selected as a finalist in the 2018 MS Society Awards for her work supporting people affected by multiple sclerosis.

Anna Holmes, who lives with MS and spina bifida, is one of three Volunteer of the Year finalists to be recognised at the MS Society’s Awards ceremony in London tomorrow (Friday).

The MS Society Awards celebrate the remarkable hard work and dedication of those who make a difference to the 100,000 people living with MS in the UK.

MS is a disease of the central nervous system.

It is an unpredictable condition that affects how a person can walk, move, see, think and feel.

Each person with the condition is affected differently.

For Miss Holmes, the disease impacts on her mobility and vision.

She also experiences fatigue and pain on a regular basis.

Since being diagnosed with MS a decade ago, she has been involved with the Newbury and District MS Society group for seven years.

Miss Holmes’ volunteer work has seen her support numerous fundraising activities and she has held various roles such as social secretary, support volunteer and chair.

She admitted it felt “amazing” to have been recognised by the UK’s biggest MS charity.

The 45-year-old said: “I never expected to be nominated, but then to make the finals, I can’t quite believe it.

“I love volunteering and helping others affected by MS.

“It’s such a great feeling to know I’m helping people in a good way.”

Charlotte Aldrich-Smith, who nominated Miss Holmes, says that she has gone above and beyond to help people with MS locally.

She said: “Anna is one of the bravest, strongest, most caring and passionate people I know.

“She’s given so much to our group in many different ways – she has been selfless in helping others affected by MS.

“We’re delighted Anna is one of this year’s finalists and we’re looking forward to welcoming her to our awards ceremony.”