Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

AN inquest into the death of a young Thatcham mother has ended with a verdict of unlawful killing.

Janine Bowater's body was found in a garage block at the junction of Park Avenue and The Henrys on December 12 last year.

An inquest into the mother-of-two's death heard today (Friday) that the 25-year-old barmaid had been walking home from The Kings Head in Thatcham with her partner's best friend, John Wright.

The inquest heard that Wright was supposed to be walking her home to keep her safe; instead he killed her.

The inquest heard that a single punch knocked Miss Bowater back and that she sustained a blow to the head that could have been enough to kill her.

But, the inquest heard, Wright then strangled and raped her.

Wright, 32 of the Hollands, was charged with Miss Bowater's murder and was set to appear at crown court to face trial.

However, he died in Bullingdon Prison before the case began and an investigation into his death is underway.

In a statement released following Miss Bowater's death her family said: “Losing a loved one is never easy but we have lost Janine in one of the most awful ways possible.

"She has been so cruelly taken from her partner Lee and her two young children who she doted on.

“Not only were you an amazing caring mother and daughter you were also a loving partner and sister.

“Little did we know that night, all our lives would change forever. You will be missed so much by all your family and everyone that loves you.

“Sleep tight beautiful, shine bright, you’ll forever be in our hearts.”