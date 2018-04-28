Apartment block plan next to Tadley bank

A PLANNING application has been submitted for 19 apartments near Aldermaston Road and Boundary Place,Tadley.

The plan is for an apartment block on vacant land next to Barclays Bank.

The site had previously been given permission for an office block as part of a wider development plan known as Boundary Hall.

The design and access statement produced by Bradplan said: “However, since that time the application site, which was to host the commercial element of the scheme, has been continually marketed, albeit without success, and has remained undeveloped, with the exception of a number of car parking spaces that were intended to serve the property.

“The poor quality and previously developed nature of the site represents clear opportunities for redevelopment potential that would bring the site back into use and provide streetscene enhancements.”

The block will have 19 apartments comprising two one-bedroomed flats and 17 two-bedroomed flats.

Provision has also been made for 25 parking spaces and 19 cycle spaces.

The three-storey apartment block would not include any affordable housing and is proposed to be all market housing.

The footprint of the apartments follows that of the office block which had already been approved for the site.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed development is deemed to generate a lower potential population that the approved office development and, given that the proposed apartments would provide much-needed housing within Tadley, allow for a longstanding derelict site to be completed, whilst delivering landscape and biodiversity enhancements.”

The application is currently with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and a decision will be made on July 19.