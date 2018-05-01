Stolen bank card used to purchase food after Newbury burglary

A STOLEN bank card was used to purchase fast food after a house was burgled in Newbury.

The incident took place at a property in Corel Gardens last Wednesday, April 25, at sometime between 3am and 6am.

Thames Valley Police has now released CCTV images (below) of a man who they believe may have vital information.

The offender entered the property through the living room window where a number of electronic devices where stolen including a Lenovo lap-top and leather bag, HTC mobile phone and set of head phones.

A Toshiba hard drive was also taken that contained sentimental family photographs.

A number of bank cards were stolen from the property and one of them was used later that morning to purchase items from a fast food restaurant on Newbury Retail Park.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Martin Turner based at Newbury police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises this man, or has any information that could assist in the recovery of these items should contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43180123629.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”



