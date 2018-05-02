Circus goes berserkus

Enjoy two hours of dramatic action when Cirque Berserk! comes to The Anvil, Basingstoke, at the end of May, with a danger-filled spectacle to amaze and delight audiences of all ages.

Showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills, Cirque Berserk! celebrates the 250th anniversary of the invention of circus with a jaw-dropping spectacular.

Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, this talented international troupe includes more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen, plus physical comedians the Mustache Brothers.

Cirque Berserk! also features the world’s most hair-raising circus act - the astounding motorcycle Globe of Death – with four motorcyclists reaching speeds of over 60mph within the confines of a locked steel cage.

It runs from Thursday, May 24 to Saturday, May 26. Visit www.anvilarts.org.uk