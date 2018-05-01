go

Gang steal cash from Wash Common shop

Shop broken into this morning (Tuesday)

BURGLARS stole cash from McColls in Wash Common in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The intruders raided an ATM at the rear of the shop in Essex Street before fleeing in what police have described as a large black vehicle. 

Police were alerted following the burglar alarm being activated and officers believe that three or four offenders were involved in the burglary. 

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the break-in.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 43180130200.

