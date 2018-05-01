go

Newbury's Royal Bank of Scotland branch to close later this year

Branch among 162 shutting across England and Wales

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Newbury's Royal Bank of Scotland branch to close later this year

Newbury's Royal Bank of Scotland branch is to close later this year. 

The branch, in Market Place, is among 162 that will shut across England and Wales, resulting in 792 job losses. 

RBS said that the closures were linked to it not needing to sell its Williams & Glyn business, meaning that branches within close proximity to each other will be closed to avoid overlaps.

Newbury's RBS will close on November 28 and is one listed as being between 0.6 miles and 2.5 miles of another RBS or NatWest branch. 

The closest NatWest branches, other than Northbrook Street, are in Basingstoke and Tilehurst. 

The announcement follows impending NatWest branch closures in Thatcham, Hungerford and Mortimer later this year.  

An RBS spokesman said: “We are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank, and we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other; NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland, in England and Wales.

“As a result we have had to review our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and we’ve made the difficult decision to close a number of Royal Bank of Scotland branches. Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches instead for their everyday banking needs.

“We now provide our customers with more ways to bank with us than ever before – customers can choose from a range of digital, face-to-face and local options to suit their needs.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Young Thatcham mother was unlawfully killed

Mother-of-two was murdered by her partner's best friend

Mother-of-two was murdered by her partner's best friend

Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

Loss of two more shops from Newbury town centre

It's a boy!

It's a boy!

News

Newbury's Royal Bank of Scotland branch to close later this year
News

Newbury's Royal Bank of Scotland branch to close later this year

Branch among 162 shutting across England and Wales

 
Gang steal cash from Wash Common shop
News

Gang steal cash from Wash Common shop

Shop broken into this morning (Tuesday)

 
News

Suspected break in at Wash Common store

 
News

Stolen bank card used to purchase food after Newbury burglary

 
News

Jail for sex predator who posed as 'Justin Bieber lookalike' to lure victim

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33