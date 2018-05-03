Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Kennet Shop-ping pong parlour

Pop-up table tennis centre opens in Newbury mall

Kennet Shop-ping pong parlour

AN empty unit at Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre has been transformed into a place where people can play ping pong for free.

Ping Pong Parlours are pop-up spaces filled with table tennis tables. The aim is to provide a fun, accessible venue for people to play the game.

The mayor of Newbury David Fenn will attend the official opening on Saturday, where there will be exhibition games with top local players and prizes for children.

The Ping Pong Parlour opened on Tuesday and is expected to be there until June.

