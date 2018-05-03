Bank holiday weather forecast for West Berks

Agony for Blues as relegation is confirmed despite another win
Thu, 03 May 2018
The Met Office is predicting a glorious bank holiday weekend in West Berkshire, with unbroken sunshine throughout and high temperatures.
Saturday will see top a temperature of 19ºC, while it will hit 20ºC on Sunday and 21ºC on Monday.
Next week will continue to be a scorcher, with top a temperature of 21ºC on Tuesday and 20ºC on Wednesday.
Make the most of it folks!
