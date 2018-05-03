Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Town ready to set sail with Crafty Craft

Don't miss one of West Berkshire's biggest popular event this Bank Holiday Monday

THIS Bank Holiday weekend will see the return of the popular Crafty Craft canal race from Kintbury to Newbury.

The annual charitable event will see teams of paddlers and charity stall holders decked out in ‘Back to the 80s’ fancy dress, the theme for the 2018 race on Monday.

Rafts will travel along the canal from Kintbury to Victoria Park, where there will be food, music and stalls and activities for all, from 10am until 4pm.

Now in its 44th year, the event is one of West Berkshire’s largest annual events.  

It is run by volunteers from Newbury Round Table, who have raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

See next week’s edition of the Newbury Weekly News for photos and reaction.

