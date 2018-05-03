Fans asked to remove tributes from outside George Michael's Goring home

The family of pop star George Michael has asked fans to take down the tributes they have left outside his home.

The singer was found dead at his Goring house on Christmas Day 2016 and since then fans, or ‘lovelies’ as they are known, have travelled from around the world to pay homage to him.

But this week his father Jack, sisters Mel and Yioda, and friend David, published a statement on his official website acknowledging that George would “not want to disturb or change the quiet neighbourhoods he so loved”.

Shrines to the singer have been created outside both his riverside home in Goring and his property in Highgate, north London.

The statement continued: “We’ve been touched by your many tributes celebrating and remembering Yog [George], reminding us how very much he is missed and loved.

“However, we feel we cannot expect our Highgate and Goring neighbours to continue to accept as normality, the memorials so personal to you all, to remain as and where they are any longer although, we do appreciate your recent efforts to minimise their impact.

“Yog liked his privacy, his homes were true havens for him and, ultimately, long term, we know he would not want to disturb or change the quiet neighbourhoods he so loved, for the people in the local area, who honestly, despite reports otherwise have been gracious and very understanding.”

The family has asked that anyone who wishes to collect their tributes does so by May 27 after which time they will work to return both Mill Cottage and The Grove to “their former simple state”.

Instead of the tributes the family has suggested that people volunteer or make a donation to one of George’s favourite charities.

“Sometimes it’s those little thoughtful things, which feel so good to do, that can really make someone’s day,” they added.

There are now plans to create a permanent memorial to the singer in Goring.