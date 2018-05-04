Free street theatre in Newbury

Arriving in a cloud of raucous, brass heavy music, driving their home made, water spurting, flaming and smoking battle-church, dressed in punk marching band attire and existing within their very own miniature apocalyptic micro-climate...

Ramshaklicious present the preview of The Band at the End of the World!

Free street theatre in the market place at 7pm tonight (Friday)

These idiots are convinced that the inevitable end of the world is upon us, maybe today, maybe right here, maybe right now! Their mission? To educate you into what to expect when we move into the next phase, the switch over into the new dawn, into the next frequency of consciousness.

Curious? Be there!