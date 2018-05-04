Woman from Newbury wins MS Society award

A WOMAN from Speen says it feels “surreal” to be named the MS Society’s Volunteer of the Year.

Anna Holmes, who lives with multiple sclerosis (MS) and spina bifida, was recognised at the national charity’s ceremony in London on Friday for her volunteer work supporting people affected by MS.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with MS – a condition of the central nervous system – 10 years ago.

She experiences fatigue, pain, and difficulties with her mobility and vision and is affected by these symptoms differently every day.

Hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ and MS Society ambassador Scott Mills, the awards honoured inspirational volunteers, fundraisers, carers, professionals, researchers and journalists for their work to improve the lives of people affected by MS.

Miss Holmes has been involved with the Newbury and District MS Society group for seven years.

Her volunteer work has included supporting numerous fundraising activities and she has held various roles, such as social secretary, support volunteer and chairwoman.

Reacting to her award, Miss Holmes said: “It hasn’t sunk in. None of it has – from being nominated, to attending the awards, to my name being called out.

“It’s just surreal.

“Volunteering is so important to me.

“I want to help people have a voice and that’s what I’m going to continue doing. I’m going to keep on fighting all the way.”

MS Society chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “The MS Society Awards is our way of celebrating the remarkable hard work and dedication of those who make a difference to the 100,000 people living with MS in the UK.

“We’re proud to name Anna as winner of our Volunteer of the Year Award and she absolutely deserves this recognition.”