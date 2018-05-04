Council election results for Berkshire

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council election results
Fri, 04 May 2018
There were no elections for West Berkshire Council this year and residents must wait until next May before they can next go to the polls.
Here are the elections results for the rest of Berkshire:
READING
The Conservatives gained two seats – one from Labour and one from the Lib Dems. On the night, Labour won 10 seats, Conservatives four and Greens one. Overall, Labour now have 30 seats, the Conservatives 12, the Green Party three and the Lib Dems won one. The Labour majority is 14.
WOKINGHAM
Labour gained two seats and the Lib Dems gained one – all from Conservatives. On the night, the Conservatives won 11 seats, the Lib Dems won four, Labour won two and Independent won one. Overall, the Conservatives now hold 42 seats, the Lib Dems have eight, Labour have three and there is one independent. The Conservative majority is 30.
SLOUGH
Labour gained two seats. On the night, Labour won 13 seats and the Conservatives one. Overall, Labour has 34 seats, the Conservatives nine and there is one independent. The Labour majority is 24.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
NewburyDenizen
04/05/2018 - 09:09
Still too much blue, I'm surprised anyone with a shred of empathy can vote for the callous and uncaring tories. UKIP appears dead with most of their voters returning to tory (aka Newkip) as the home of the racist and bigot. Let's hope there's not as much fear and selfishness in the elections we're permitted to take part in next year.
Reply