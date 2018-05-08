Girls get long locks chopped off for The Little Princess Trust

THESE three girls have raised almost £1,000 for the Little Princess Trust by getting their long locks chopped off.

In addition to the four-figure sum, their hair will be used to make wigs for children and young adults up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Sisters Evie Billyeald, 11, and Darcey Billyeald, eight, from Wickham and their friend Esther Bodkin, 12, from Chaddleworth each got 30cm cut from their hair at Jason Palmer Hairdressing in Newbury.

The youngsters decided they wanted to do something to help others and set about fundraising.

A large chunk of the donations came from teachers, friends and parents at their respective schools and the girls have expressed their gratitude to everyone who sponsored them.

Evie attends Trinity School, Newbury, Darcey is a pupil at Welford and Wickham Primary School and Esther is a pupil at The Downs School, Compton.

If you want to donate to the girls’ cause visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sponsoredhairchop